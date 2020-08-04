DSM's Q2 core profit falls 8% as coronavirus hits demand

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Tuesday reported an 8% drop in second-quarter core profit to 402 million euros ($473 million), as the coronavirus pandemic hit industrial demand for its plastics, fibres and other materials.

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM DSMN.AS on Tuesday reported an 8% drop in second-quarter core profit to 402 million euros ($473 million), as the coronavirus pandemic hit industrial demand for its plastics, fibres and other materials.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would drop 11% to 390 million euros.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters