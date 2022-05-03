DSM's Q1 core profit up 10% on strong demand despite higher prices

AMSTERDAM, May 3 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM DSMN.AS on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a 10% jump in first-quarter core profit to 487 million euros ($511 million), as demand for its food ingredients and materials remained strong despite elevated prices.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would rise to 466 million euros, from 441 million a year before.

($1 = 0.9524 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

