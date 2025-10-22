Markets

DSMB Issues Positive Review For BriaCell's Bria-IMT Phase 3 Study In Breast Cancer

October 22, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has issued its fourth consecutive positive recommendation following review of safety data from Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus immune checkpoint inhibitor in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

The DSMB raised no safety concerns and recommended that the study continue without modifications.

BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study is being conducted under Fast Track designation granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

