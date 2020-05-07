DSM to make 2.8 million nose swab coronavirus tests

AMSTERDAM, May 7 (Reuters) - Dutch nutrition and materials maker DSM NV DSMN.AS has begun making 2.8 million nose-swab coronavirus test kits to help the Netherlands meet testing needs to manage its disease outbreak, the firm said.

"DSM has established a swab production chain on Dutch soil in two weeks – a process that normally would take months or years," it said in a statement that thanked the health ministry, other firms and healthcare experts for swift collaboration.

Former chief executive Feike Sijbesma is in charge of overseeing the Netherlands' testing effort.

Earlier on Thursday DSM reported core first-quarter earnings of 429 million euros ($463 million) on sales of 2.29 billion euros, in line with analyst estimates.

($1=0.9264 euros)

