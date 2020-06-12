DSM says it will buy animal feed additives maker Erber for $1.1 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Dutch food supplements maker DSM said on Friday it had agreed to buy most of the operations of animal feed additives maker Erber Group for 980 million euros ($1.1 billion).

AMSTERDAM, June 12 (Reuters) - Dutch food supplements maker DSM said on Friday it had agreed to buy most of the operations of animal feed additives maker Erber Group for 980 million euros ($1.1 billion).

DSM said in a statement that the business, which has 330 million euros in annual sales, would add to DSM earnings within the first year. Erber's products, which focus on animal health, would complement DSM's own offerings, the company added.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that DSM was close to a deal with Erber. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;)) Keywords: ERBER M&A/DSM (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters