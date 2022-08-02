DSM reports strong increase in half-year sales

Aug 2 (Reuters) - DSM DSMN.AS on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in half-year sales, as the Dutch specialty chemicals maker benefitted from resilient demand and strong pricing.

The group posted sales for continuing operations of 4.12 billion euros ($4.23 billion) in the first half of the year, up 17% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9734 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Milla Nissi)

