DSM reports first-quarter results below expectations

May 2 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM's DSMN.AS first-quarter core profit missed expectations on Tuesday as cost inflation remained elevated.

The group, which makes products from vitamins and food supplements to specialised plastics used in cars, clothing and construction, reported quarterly core earnings (EBITDA) of 278 million euros ($305.36 million), below analysts' estimate of 280 million euros in a poll compiled by Vara Research.

Sales came in at 1.89 billion euros, missing the consensus of 2.04 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

