News & Insights

Commodities

DSM reports first-quarter results below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 02, 2023 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Augustin Turpin and Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM's DSMN.AS first-quarter core profit missed expectations on Tuesday as cost inflation remained elevated.

The group, which makes products from vitamins and food supplements to specialised plastics used in cars, clothing and construction, reported quarterly core earnings (EBITDA) of 278 million euros ($305.36 million), below analysts' estimate of 280 million euros in a poll compiled by Vara Research.

Sales came in at 1.89 billion euros, missing the consensus of 2.04 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin and Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com ; lina.golovnya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.