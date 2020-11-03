DSM Q3 core profit beats as demand for materials improves

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM DSMN.AS on Tuesday beat analysts' expectations despite a 1% drop in third-quarter core profit to 383 million euros ($446.4 million), as industrial demand for its plastics, fibres and other materials picked up after the deep slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would drop to 369 million euros.

($1 = 0.8580 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

