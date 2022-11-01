Markets

DSM Q3 Adj. EBITDA, Sales Rise, Margin Down; Cuts FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal DSM N.V. (RDSMY.PK), a Dutch health, nutrition, and materials company, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter adjusted EBITDA grew 3 percent to 356 million euros from last year's 347 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, meanwhile, dropped to 16.3% from 19% last year.

Sales for the quarter climbed 20 percent to 2.18 billion euros from last year's 1.82 billion euros, with 2 percent increase in price.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company lowered its outlook, and now expects its adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations to increase by a low-single digits.

Previously, DSM expected to deliver a high-single digit Adjusted EBITDA increase.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs, said, "commented: "Market demand remained resilient across our three businesses in a challenging macro-economic environment.... Given the positive structural long-term drivers of our business, underpinned by progress on our strong pipeline of innovations, we are confident in the mid-term financial targets for DSM."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular