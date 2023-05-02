DSM N.V. Q1 Adj. EBITDA Declines

(RTTNews) - DSM N.V. (RDSMY.PK) reported first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of 278 million euros, a decline of 24% from prior year. Sales were 1.89 billion euros, a decline of 6%. Health, Nutrition & Bioscience delivered sales of 1.87 billion euros, with organic sales down 7%.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs stated: "Our first quarter results are reported against a comparable period that had not yet been impacted by the high rate of global inflation, the effects of which remained elevated into 2023. Low vitamin prices, especially vitamin A, have also remained, despite resilient end-user demand."

As of 28 April 2023, DSM-Firmenich AG holds 96.1% of the ordinary shares in DSM N.V. On 8 May 2023, Firmenich International SA will become part of DSM-Firmenich AG.

