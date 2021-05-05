DSM lifts 2021 outlook as demand for industrial materials recovers

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published

Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM on Wednesday lifted its outlook for 2021, as a strong recovery of demand for its industrial materials helped its first-quarter results beat expectations.

AMSTERDAM, May 5 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM DSMN.AS on Wednesday lifted its outlook for 2021, as a strong recovery of demand for its industrial materials helped its first-quarter results beat expectations.

DSM said core earnings in the January-March period increased 13% to 441 million euros ($530 million), as sales rose 7% to 2.19 billion euros.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to increase to 423 million euros, with a 5% increase of sales.

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More