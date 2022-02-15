DSM FY21 Adj. Profit Rises; Group Sales Up 14%

(RTTNews) - DSM (RDSMY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2021 adjusted profit from continuing operations increased to 858 million euros from 711 million euros, previous year. Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations was 4.92 euros compared to 4.12 euros. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to 1.81 billion euros from 1.53 billion euros.

Net profit from continuing operations to equity holders increased to 1.09 billion euros from 457 million euros, previous year. Net earnings per share from continuing operations was 6.26 euros compared to 2.64 euros.

Fiscal year 2021 sales from continuing operations were up 14% to 9.20 billion euros.

The Group expects a mid-single digit adjusted EBITDA increase for fiscal 2022.

