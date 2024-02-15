News & Insights

DSM Firmenich to separate animal nutrition and health business

February 15, 2024 — 01:33 am EST

Written by Tristan Veyet and Mateusz Dobrzyniewski for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dutch-listed chemicals company DSM-Firmenich DSFIR.AS said it planned to separate its animal nutrition and health business from the group, after cost-saving measures helped it report better-than-expected annual profit on Thursday.

The newly merged group said it would carve out the division in order to focus on its nutrition, health, and beauty businesses. It expects to carry out the separation in 2025.

"The Company believes that the full potential of the ANH business could be best realized through a different ownership structure for which all potential separation options will be considered," DSM-Firmenich said in a statement.

The animal nutrition and health business saw its revenue fall by 15% last year, and made up around a quarter of DSM-Firmenich's total sales.

Reporting first full-year results after the merger was finalised last May, DSM-Firmenich said its 2023 core adjusted net profit was 555 million euros ($595 million), 14% above analysts' expectations of 485 million in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

