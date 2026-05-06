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DSM Firmenich Q1 Adjusted EBITDA, Sales Decline; Maintains FY26 Outlook

May 06, 2026 — 01:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DSM Firmenich AG (DSFIY, DSFIR.AS, DSMFF), a Swiss-Dutch chemical company, on Wednesday reported adjusted EBITDA and sales declined in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA decreased to 434 million euros from 460 million euros in the prior year.

Sales declined to 2.28 billion euros from 2.34 billion euros in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintains full year 2026 outlook by expecting Like-for-Like sales growth of 2% to 4% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%.

On Tuesday, DSM Firmenich AG closed trading 0.22% higher at EUR 64.04 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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