DSM-Firmenich (ENXTAM:DSFIR) Price Target Increased by 5.03% to 116.33

The average one-year price target for DSM-Firmenich (ENXTAM:DSFIR) has been revised to 116.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 110.77 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 165.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.97% from the latest reported closing price of 103.90 / share.

DSM-Firmenich Maintains 2.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,089K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares, representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSFIR by 15.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,349K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSFIR by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,390K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSFIR by 17.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,042K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSFIR by 0.95% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

