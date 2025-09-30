DSM-Firmenich (DSMFF) Price Target Decreased by 10.27% to 133.69

The average one-year price target for DSM-Firmenich (OTCPK:DSMFF) has been revised to $133.69 / share. This is a decrease of 10.27% from the prior estimate of $148.98 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $108.99 to a high of $166.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.87% from the latest reported closing price of $108.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSM-Firmenich. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 8.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSMFF is 0.27%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.64% to 21,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,767K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 21.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,634K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares , representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 11.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,638K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,225K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 14.22% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 996K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing a decrease of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSMFF by 20.15% over the last quarter.

