DSM-Firmenich AG - Depositary Receipt (DSFIY) Price Target Decreased by 18.75% to 44.29

The average one-year price target for DSM-Firmenich AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DSFIY) has been revised to $44.29 / share. This is a decrease of 18.75% from the prior estimate of $54.51 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.10 to a high of $67.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 318.22% from the latest reported closing price of $10.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSM-Firmenich AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSFIY is 0.12%, an increase of 627.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 6,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,771K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 337K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 71.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 76K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 32.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 55.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 48.20% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 57.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 23.86% over the last quarter.

