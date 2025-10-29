DSM-Firmenich AG - Depositary Receipt (DSFIY) Price Target Decreased by 11.60% to 49.78

The average one-year price target for DSM-Firmenich AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DSFIY) has been revised to $49.78 / share. This is a decrease of 11.60% from the prior estimate of $56.32 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.84 to a high of $76.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 370.10% from the latest reported closing price of $10.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSM-Firmenich AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSFIY is 0.12%, an increase of 376.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 7,117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,771K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,924K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 97K shares.

Hantz Financial Services holds 84K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 83K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 18.94% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 57.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSFIY by 23.86% over the last quarter.

