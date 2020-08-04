DSM cautious on 2020 outlook as coronavirus hits materials demand

Adds outlook, more detail

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM DSMN.AS said on Tuesday it remained cautious over coronavirus-related impacts on its full-year results, as the pandemic helps increase sales of its food additives but reduces demand for its industrial materials.

DSM, whose products range from vitamins and food supplements to specialist materials used in construction, clothing and cars, said total sales in the second quarter had dropped 2% to 2.23 billion euros ($2.62 billion).

Lockdowns across the globe cut a quarter of its materials division's revenues in the April-June period, while sales at its larger nutrition division grew 9%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8% to 402 million euros, beating analysts' expectations for a drop to 390 million euros on 2.12 billion euros of sales.

DSM maintained its upbeat prediction for the nutrition division, where it expects "at least a mid-single-digit increase" in core profit in 2020.

The company did not provide an overall outlook for 2020, as it said prospects for the materials division remained unclear.

($1 = 0.8497 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ramakrishnan M.)

