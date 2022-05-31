DSM announces 3.85 bln euron sale of engineering materials business

AMSTERDAM, May 31 (Reuters) - DSM, the Dutch bioscience and foods company, on Tuesday announced the sale of its engineering materials subsidiary for 3.85 billion euros ($4.13 billion) to a consortium of Advent and Lanxess.

The move comes the same morning as DMS announced its intention to merge with Swiss peer Firmenich

($1 = 0.9313 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Ed Osmond)

