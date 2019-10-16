DSL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Doubleline Income Solutions Fundhares OF (Symbol: DSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.84, changing hands as low as $19.77 per share. Doubleline Income Solutions Fundhares OF shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.11 per share, with $20.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.