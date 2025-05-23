DSGX's Solution Used by ArrowXL to Boost Last Mile Delivery

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. DSGX recently announced that ArrowXL, the U.K.’s largest and most established two-person home delivery and warehousing specialist, is leveraging its cloud-based route planning and execution solution to streamline last mile delivery operations. DSGX’s solution is enhancing ArrowXL’s dynamic route planning capabilities and improving transportation efficiency and capacity across the business.

Descartes’ advanced last-mile delivery platform is designed to support dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day service, by optimizing route efficiency and reducing travel distances. This not only cuts operational costs but also increases delivery capacity and sustainability. For ArrowXL, it helps manage routes in areas with blurred boundaries between delivery locations and team areas, thereby maintaining high service levels even under complex logistical scenarios.

Descartes emphasized that ArrowXL’s delivery operations for leading e-commerce and retail brands are significantly enhanced through automated, dynamic route planning. This technology enables ArrowXL to scale its logistics more efficiently while empowering its clients to offer a greater number of delivery slots to their customers—ultimately driving higher customer satisfaction and contributing to overall business growth.

ArrowXL emphasized that optimizing such complex operations requires precision, and Descartes' solution has allowed ArrowXL to replace manual planning with an automated, real-time system. This transition has significantly enhanced vehicle utilization, reduced carbon dioxide emissions and expanded delivery capacity. By integrating seamlessly with both internal systems and those of its clients, the solution provides complete visibility across the value chain, enabling more efficient operations and improved customer service.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Quote

Recently, the company announced a significant advancement in air cargo digitization through its Descartes Air Messaging solution, which streamlines the transmission of shipment data in accordance with the International Air Transport Association’s (“IATA”) ONE Record messaging standard. IATA’s ONE Record initiative aims to fully digitize air cargo messaging services by Jan. 1, 2026, replacing traditional Cargo-IMP and Cargo XML formats. This shift is intended to create a more unified and efficient data-sharing model across the industry.

Strong Adoption Drives Accelerated Growth for DSGX Solutions

DSGX's solutions have been witnessing rapid uptake. In February 2025, Descartes announced that Defense Trade Solutions (DTS), a leading provider of export compliance and global trade services for the defense industry, has adopted the Descartes GlobalEASE solution to enhance and automate export compliance processes for its clients. This move aligns with DTS’ mission to simplify and promote responsible, efficient trade across the defense sector.

By incorporating Descartes GlobalEASE into its managed services, DTS is enabling clients to reduce compliance costs and better navigate complex global regulations such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR). Previously, the company announced that Illinois-based freight forwarder American Lamprecht is now providing customers with real-time visibility into the location and status of their air and ocean shipments.

Descartes announced that Lane One Transport, a Texas-based freight brokerage firm, is leveraging Parade CoDriver, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered carrier engagement platform, seamlessly integrated with Descartes Aljex transportation management system (TMS) and Descartes MyCarrierPortal for carrier onboarding.

The rapid adoption of solutions is driving the company’s top-line expansion. In the last reported quarter, DSGX revenues soared 13% year over year to $167.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The company’s flagship, MacroPoint solution, integrated into the Global Logistics Network, acted as a key catalyst. Strength in the global trade intelligence business during the quarter was a tailwind.

Descartes will announce its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

However, uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical turmoil and volatile supply-chain challenges remain concerns.

DSGX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

DSGX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 14.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry's growth of 9.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer Software Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT and OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX. BLKB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CVLT and OPRX carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.2%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 6.67%. Its shares have decreased 22.3% in the past year.

CVLT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.7%. In the last reported quarter, Commvault delivered an earnings surprise of 10.75%. Its shares have increased 58.6% in the six months.

OPRX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 105.33%. In the last reported quarter, OptimizeRx delivered an earnings surprise of 172.73%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 25%. Its shares have advanced 160% in the past six months.

