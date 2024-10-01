DSGX's Routing Solution Adopted by Mitchell Companies: Stock to Gain?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. DSGX recently announced that Mitchell Companies, based in Mississippi, is employing its route planning and execution platform to improve customer service across six locations in three states. This initiative aims to optimize routing, as well as boost driver efficiency and increase visibility into sales and distribution activities. Descartes is presenting its routing and mobile solutions for beverage distributors at Booth 602 during the NBWA Annual Convention in San Diego, CA, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2024.



Mitchell Companies, a family-owned beverage distributor based in Meridian, MS has been operating since the 1940s. Over the years, the company has grown steadily through acquisitions and now serves customers from four locations in Mississippi, along with operations in Baltimore, MD, and Washington, DC.



Descartes’ route planning and execution platform will aid Mitchell Companies in improving its distribution efficiency. By utilizing effective route planning, food and beverage companies can discover the most efficient strategies to reduce costs and enhance customer service, allowing them to adapt their delivery networks to fluctuations in demand, new service policies and ongoing growth. Dynamic route planning optimizes daily route execution in response to changing customer needs.



The platform features a GPS-based mobile application that helps drivers navigate their routes efficiently and manage disruptions proactively. Electronic proof of delivery captures vital delivery information, streamlining the overall process. On top of it, the solution fosters sustainability by boosting route efficiency, which lowers CO2 emissions per delivery, generates fuel savings and eliminates the reliance on paper manifests and documents.

By implementing Descartes’ solution, Mitchell Companies has doubled its rerouting frequency, streamlining the process and eliminating the need for lengthy, resource-intensive discussions. It can now strategically realign its distribution network twice a year to improve efficiency and maintain high delivery productivity, the company highlighted. This strategy also helps lower driver turnover by establishing more predictable schedules and reducing delivery backlogs and overtime, which is essential given the current challenges in hiring and retaining Class A drivers.

Descartes’ Routing & Transportation Solutions Gain Steady Traction

Sales of global trade intelligence, routing and transportation management solutions across various business segments are driving Descartes' performance. In the second quarter of 2025, this growth resulted in an additional $7.5 million from new and existing customers.



In August 2024, DSGX announced that Brazil-based Solar Coca-Cola is utilizing its route execution and fleet performance management solution to enhance the last-mile delivery performance for more than 1,400 drivers across 44 distribution centers and 13 production facilities, covering 70% of Brazil. In the same month, Nynas AB adopted its cloud-based transportation management system solution to automate communications across the customer order lifecycle.



This increasing adoption of Descartes’ solutions is expected to boost the top line and improve financial performance in the long term and propel the stock upward.



However, uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical instability and volatile supply-chain issues remain headwinds.



Based in Canada, Descartes provides software-as-a-service logistics solutions. Its platform combines a broad logistics network with extensive supply chain applications and global trade intelligence, ensuring timely and secure delivery of inventory, information, assets and people.

DSGX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

At present, DSGX has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares have gained 41.6% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 33.6% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

