DSGX Solution Aligns Air Cargo Data Transmission With IATA Standard

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. DSGX has announced a significant advancement in air cargo digitization through its Descartes Air Messaging solution, which streamlines the transmission of shipment data in accordance with the International Air Transport Association’s (“IATA”) ONE Record messaging standard. IATA’s ONE Record initiative aims to fully digitize air cargo messaging services by Jan. 1, 2026, replacing traditional Cargo-IMP and Cargo XML formats. This shift is intended to create a more unified and efficient data-sharing model across the industry.

Management highlighted that Descartes’ ability to support the ONE Record standard is key to providing customers with real-time, streamlined shipment data through a single record per shipment.

What Does Descartes’ Air Messaging Solution Offer?

Descartes Air Messaging enables the exchange of shipment information across both regional and international operations specifically developed for the air cargo sector. The solution supports various data standards and communication formats, including APIs like ONE Record, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and direct system-to-system integration. This capability ensures more accurate, timely updates, helping the industry boost transparency, improve operational efficiency and accelerate freight movement.

Descartes expressed enthusiasm for supporting the ONE Record standard. The adoption of the ONE Record framework represents a new opportunity to deepen those relationships by introducing more effective, cost-saving and customer-centric data-sharing methods.

Robust Adoption Accelerates Growth for DSGX Solutions

DSGX's solutions have been gaining rapid uptake. In February 2025, Descartes announced that Defense Trade Solutions (DTS), a leading provider of export compliance and global trade services for the defense industry, has adopted the Descartes GlobalEASE solution to enhance and automate export compliance processes for its clients. This move aligns with DTS’ mission to simplify and promote responsible, efficient trade across the defense sector.

By integrating Descartes GlobalEASE into its managed services, DTS is helping clients lower compliance costs while improving their ability to meet complex global regulatory requirements, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR). Earlier, the company announced that Illinois-based freight forwarder American Lamprecht is offering its customers real-time visibility into the location and status of their air and ocean shipments.

Recently, Descartes announced that Lane One Transport, a Texas-based freight brokerage firm, is leveraging Parade CoDriver, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered carrier engagement platform, seamlessly integrated with Descartes Aljex transportation management system (TMS) and Descartes MyCarrierPortal for carrier onboarding.

The rapid adoption of solutions is driving the company’s top-line expansion. In the last reported quarter, DSGX revenues soared 13% year over year to $167.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The company’s flagship, MacroPoint solution, integrated into the Global Logistics Network, acted as a key catalyst. Strength in the global trade intelligence business during the quarter was a tailwind.

The company is supplementing organic growth with acquisitions. In March 2025, the company acquired 3GTMS (3G), a prominent provider of transportation management solutions. The buyout, valued at around $115 million, was completed using cash on hand. With this deal, Descartes aims to enhance its position as the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses and further bolster its Global Logistics Network (GLN).

DSGX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

DSGX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 13.6% in the past year against the Zacks Computer-Software industry's decline of 6.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

