DSGX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (Symbol: DSGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.36, changing hands as low as $74.13 per share. Descartes Systems Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSGX's low point in its 52 week range is $61.26 per share, with $82.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.53.

