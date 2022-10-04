DSGX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (Symbol: DSGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.14, changing hands as high as $70.47 per share. Descartes Systems Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSGX's low point in its 52 week range is $56.185 per share, with $91.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.