DSGR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Distribution Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: DSGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.43, changing hands as low as $45.23 per share. Distribution Solutions Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSGR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.92 per share, with $57.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.80.

