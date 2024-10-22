DS Smith Voting Rights Shift Amid JPMorgan’s Stake Adjustment

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has experienced a shift in its voting rights as JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake to 7.95% from a previous 8.15%. This adjustment was disclosed following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, indicating strategic maneuvers by major shareholders. Investors might observe these changes closely as they could signal future financial strategies at DS Smith.

