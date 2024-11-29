DS Smith Sees UBS Group Boost Stake to Over 6%

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has experienced a notable change in its shareholder structure as UBS Group AG has adjusted its holdings, crossing a significant voting rights threshold to now hold 6.02% of the company’s voting rights. This shift is primarily due to a mix of direct shareholding and financial instruments, reflecting UBS Group’s expanded influence in the company. Investors might find this development intriguing as it highlights UBS’s strategic positioning within DS Smith’s corporate governance.

