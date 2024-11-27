News & Insights

DS Smith Sees UBS Boost Its Voting Stake

November 27, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has seen a notable change in its shareholder structure, as UBS Group AG, through its investment bank and wealth management arms, now holds a 6.15% voting rights stake in the company. This acquisition marks a significant increase from a previously non-existent position and highlights UBS’s growing influence in DS Smith’s corporate decisions.

