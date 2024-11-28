DS Smith Sees Stake Change by JPMorgan

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has recently adjusted its stake in DS Smith PLC, crossing a significant threshold with a total of 9.26% voting rights. This move highlights JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in the UK market, drawing attention from investors interested in the evolving dynamics of major financial holdings.

