News & Insights

Stocks

DS Smith Sees Stake Change by JPMorgan

November 28, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has recently adjusted its stake in DS Smith PLC, crossing a significant threshold with a total of 9.26% voting rights. This move highlights JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in the UK market, drawing attention from investors interested in the evolving dynamics of major financial holdings.

For further insights into GB:SMDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.