DS Smith Sees Shift in Voting Rights Holdings

DS Smith PLC has seen a significant change in its voting rights as Bank of America Corporation recently adjusted its holdings. As of November 26, 2024, Bank of America holds 0.500076% of DS Smith’s voting rights through financial instruments, a noticeable decrease from its previous position. This shift in holdings could influence investor sentiment and strategic decisions for the company.
