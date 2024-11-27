DS Smith Sees Shift in Voting Rights Holdings

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has seen a significant change in its voting rights as Bank of America Corporation recently adjusted its holdings. As of November 26, 2024, Bank of America holds 0.500076% of DS Smith’s voting rights through financial instruments, a noticeable decrease from its previous position. This shift in holdings could influence investor sentiment and strategic decisions for the company.

