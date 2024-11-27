DS Smith Sees Shift in Shareholder Structure

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has experienced a significant shift in its shareholder structure, with Bank of America Corporation altering its voting rights and financial instruments holdings. The financial giant now holds a total of 5.67% of voting rights in the UK-based packaging company. This change indicates strategic decisions by major investors, which could influence DS Smith’s future direction.

