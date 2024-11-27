DS Smith Sees Shift in Shareholder Structure

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
DS Smith PLC has experienced a significant shift in its shareholder structure, with Bank of America Corporation altering its voting rights and financial instruments holdings. The financial giant now holds a total of 5.67% of voting rights in the UK-based packaging company. This change indicates strategic decisions by major investors, which could influence DS Smith’s future direction.
For further insights into GB:SMDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Blackrock to Buy HPS for $12B to Fortify Alternative Investments Business
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.