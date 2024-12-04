News & Insights

DS Smith Sees Shift in Bank of America’s Voting Rights

December 04, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has disclosed that Bank of America Corporation has adjusted its voting rights position in the company, now holding a total of 0.505631% through financial instruments. This change was triggered by a decrease from a previous total of 5.540136%. Such movements in voting rights can influence investor perceptions and market dynamics, potentially affecting the stock’s performance.

