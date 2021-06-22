Banking
DS Smith sees recovery after profit slump on initial pandemic impact

Vishwadha Chander
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

June 22 (Reuters) - British cardboard maker DS Smith SMDS.L reported on Tuesday a 38% slump in annual pre-tax profit, as the pandemic impacted its operations initially, but said online shopping boom during the rest of the financial year aided recovery in sales.

DS Smith, which supplies packaging products to companies including Amazon AMZN.O, Nestle NESN.S, and Unilever ULVR.L, said statutory profit before tax fell to 231 million pounds ($321.04 million) for the full year ended April 30, 2021, compared with 368 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7195 pounds)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

