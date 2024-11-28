DS Smith Sees Adjusted Voting Rights by UBS Group

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has adjusted its voting rights in DS Smith PLC, now holding 5.92% of the total voting rights. This change reflects a slight reduction from their previous position, signaling a strategic shift in their investment approach. Investors should keep an eye on how this decision might impact DS Smith’s stock performance.

