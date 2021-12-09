Banking
AMZN

DS Smith profit jumps as online shopping drives cardboard demand

Contributors
Chris Peters Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DS Smith

Cardboard maker DS Smith on Thursday posted an 80% surge in first-half profit and declared a higher interim dividend, helped by strong demand from fast-moving consumer goods makers and resilient supplies to the e-commerce market.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cardboard maker DS Smith SMDS.L on Thursday posted an 80% surge in first-half profit and declared a higher interim dividend, helped by strong demand from fast-moving consumer goods makers and resilient supplies to the e-commerce market.

The company, which supplies packaging products to customers including Amazon AMZN.O, Nestle NESN.S and Unilever ULVR.L, said pretax profit rose to 175 million pounds ($231 million), from 97 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7572 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular