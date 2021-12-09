DS Smith profit jumps as online shopping drives cardboard demand

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cardboard maker DS Smith SMDS.L on Thursday posted an 80% surge in first-half profit and declared a higher interim dividend, helped by strong demand from fast-moving consumer goods makers and resilient supplies to the e-commerce market.

The company, which supplies packaging products to customers including Amazon AMZN.O, Nestle NESN.S and Unilever ULVR.L, said pretax profit rose to 175 million pounds ($231 million), from 97 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7572 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

