DS Smith posts 54% drop in H1 profit, resumes dividend payout

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cardboard maker DS Smith SMDS.L on Thursday posted a 54% plunge in half-year profit, hurt by lower prices for boxes and weak industrial demand, although the company decided to resume dividend payment.

The London-listed company said profit before tax for the continuing operations fell to 97 million pounds ($129.48 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31 from 213 million pounds a year earlier, and declared an interim dividend for of 4 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.