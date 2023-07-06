DS Smith (LSE:SMDS) Price Target Decreased by 5.33% to 373.78

The average one-year price target for DS Smith (LSE:SMDS) has been revised to 373.78 / share. This is an decrease of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 394.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292.90 to a high of 472.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.02% from the latest reported closing price of 278.90 / share.

DS Smith Maintains 5.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in DS Smith. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 10.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMDS is 0.34%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.87% to 134,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,773K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMDS by 11.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,839K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,754K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMDS by 5.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,415K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMDS by 12.82% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 7,370K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,897K shares, representing a decrease of 20.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMDS by 13.50% over the last quarter.

GSIEX - Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Institutional holds 7,158K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,276K shares, representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMDS by 5.73% over the last quarter.

