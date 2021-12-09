DS Smith H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Says Outlook Positive - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DS Smith Plc. (SMDS.L), a packaging company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before income tax increased 80 percent to 175 million pounds from last year's 97 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations grew 81 percent to 9.8 pence from last year's 5.4 pence.

Basic adjusted earnings per share were 13.7 pence, compared to 10.8 pence a year ago.

Revenue increased 16 percent to 3.36 billion pounds from prior year's 2.89 billion pounds, driven by strong demand for packaging in all markets and higher average selling prices. Revenue grew 22 percent on a constant currency basis reflecting recovery of paper and other input costs. Box volumes grew 9.4 percent over the comparative period.

Further, the company announced an interim dividend for this year of 4.8 pence per share, an increase of 20 percent from last year.

Looking ahead, the company issued positive outlook for continued growth over remainder of the financial year.

The company said, "Together with pricing momentum, this underpins our confidence to deliver a significant improvement in profitability during the second half of this year in line with our expectations and towards our medium-term targets."

