DS Smith CEO Miles Roberts To Retire

(RTTNews) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), a packaging solutions company, on Thursday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Miles Roberts will retire after 13 years with the company.

He will remain with the company no later than November 30, 2025.

The company said it is on the look out for a successor to Miles Roberts.

On Wednesday, DS Smith shares closed at 300.40 pence, up 0.70% in London.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.