DS Smith CEO Miles Roberts To Retire

December 07, 2023 — 02:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), a packaging solutions company, on Thursday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Miles Roberts will retire after 13 years with the company.

He will remain with the company no later than November 30, 2025.

The company said it is on the look out for a successor to Miles Roberts.

On Wednesday, DS Smith shares closed at 300.40 pence, up 0.70% in London.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
