Drysdale Robert H Increases Position in Inuvo (INUV)

Fintel reports that Drysdale Robert H has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.29MM shares of Inuvo Inc (INUV). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.17MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.06% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.30% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inuvo is $1.02. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 130.30% from its latest reported closing price of $0.44.

The projected annual revenue for Inuvo is $87MM, an increase of 11.96%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.06.

Fund Sentiment

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inuvo. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INUV is 0.0918%, a decrease of 21.8992%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 20,969K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perkins Capital Management holds 5,643,082 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564,082 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 47.93% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 5,292,857 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,536,959 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,409,054 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 744,390 shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740,421 shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INUV by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Inuvo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inuvo®, Inc. is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners.

