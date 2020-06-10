Dryness could derail Argentina's hopes for record wheat sowing -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, June 10 (Reuters) - Dryness in Argentina's central agricultural region threatens to derail expectations that farmers will plant a record 7 million hectares of wheat in the 2020/21 cycle, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday in its monthly crop report.

The country is a leading wheat exporter and last month the exchange said that if its planting forecast is realized, it could produce a record crop of 22 million tonnes.

But since the forecast was made dryness has become an increasing concern, as rains in the wheat belt have been less than forecast. About 40% of the crop has been sown so far.

In parts of the province of Cordoba, the report said planting has been suspended. "They are still waiting for the rains," it said, warning of "as significant drop" in expected plantings in Cordoba.

Rain was also scant in the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires, Argentina's main wheat producing area, although soil moisture levels were better there than in Cordoba, it said.

Relatively moist ground in Buenos Aires was the reason given by the exchange for not reducing its potential crop estimate.

Argentina's 2019/20 soy harvest had been completed at 50.7 million tonnes, according to the report.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.