Dryden Gold Corp Expands Trading to US Market

Dryden Gold Corp. has begun trading on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States, with its common shares now available under the ticker ‘DRYGF’ and approved for DTC eligibility to facilitate easier trading. The company aims to increase liquidity and reach a broader investor base through this expansion into the US market, complemented by a strategic marketing push. Additionally, Dryden Gold has hired Insight Capital Partners and ICP Securities for market making and capital markets consulting services to support trading activity.

