Dryden Gold Corp. Announces Promising Drill Results

November 12, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Dryden Gold Corp (TSE:DRY) has released an update.

Dryden Gold Corp. has announced significant findings from their Phase Five drill program at the Elora Gold System, revealing a high-grade gold intercept of 8.93 g/t over 12.45 meters, with a peak of 32.96 g/t over 2.73 meters. These results are the company’s deepest and most consistently high-grade to date, prompting a new drill campaign aimed at further exploring the potential of the site. The findings enhance the company’s understanding of the gold mineralization controls and suggest a promising depth potential similar to the renowned Red Lake Mine.

