Dry weather to favor Argentina's soy, corn harvests

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

March 27, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, March 27 (Reuters) - Dry weather in Argentina's main agricultural regions over the next week will benefit the start of soy and corn harvests after recent heavy rains, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

Argentina is one of the world's top exporters of soybean oil, soybean meal and corn.

Abundant rainfall in the first half of March left fields muddy, keeping farmers out of the fields.

But "a large part of the Pampas (agricultural) region will receive scarce (rains), with some pockets seeing moderate amounts," the exchange said in its weekly weather report.

With dry conditions seen in the past few days and little rain expected this week, soy and corn harvesting has kicked off, the exchange said.

As of Wednesday, farmers had harvested 4.4% of the soy crop and 5.7% of the corn crop, according to the exchange, which estimates a 52.5 million metric ton soybean harvest and 54 million ton corn harvest.

The exchange also warned that the corn harvest in the north of the country would be lower than expected due to the bacteria Spiroplasma kunkelii, which causes stunt disease. Last week, it cut its estimate for the harvest by 2 million tons due to the disease's expected impact.

Corn stunt disease hinders growth and can result in ears of corn with loose or missing kernels.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Richard Chang)

((M.Heath@thomsonreuters.com;https://reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

