Dry weather seen pushing down Argentina's wheat harvest forecast

Maximilian Heath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is expected to be about 17.7 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 18.5 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange (BCR) said on Wednesday.

The exchange also revised up its 2021/22 season forecast for corn production to 51 million tonnes from 49.2 million.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

