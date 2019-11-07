Dry weather in Argentina threatens to further damage wheat crops

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wheat in the south of Argentina's agricultural area could suffer further yield damage if it does not receive significant rainfall over the days ahead, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop report on Thursday.

Last month, the exchange cut its 2019/20 wheat estimate to 18.8 million tonnes, due to bad weather over recent months.

In the south of the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires, some 30% of wheat fields were running the risk that continued dry weather may keep damaging plant development, the report said.

As of Wednesday, growers had harvested 7.1% of wheat area.

With regard to soybeans, the exchange said that sowing of the 2019/20 crop had begun over the previous two weeks. Some 8.7% of the 17.6 million hectares expected to be planted with soy this year had been sown as of Wednesday, the report said.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.