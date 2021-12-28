Dry weather affects Ukraine winter wheat crops in central regions

KYIV, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Winter wheat crops in Ukraine's central regions, which make up a third of all sowings in the country, have been affected by poor weather and are mostly in satisfactory condition, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday.

Farmers were unable to sow all of the planned areas with winter wheat for the 2022 harvest due to severe drought in the main producing regions, planting a total of 6.2 million hectares or 94% of the expected area.

The current satisfactory state of crops, according to APK-Inform, is associated with arid weather conditions in the regions from the beginning of sowing to the development of plants.

"Some farmers reported about possible reseeding of winter crops due to a lack of sprouted plants", the consultancy said.

In recent years, many Ukrainian regions have been sowing winter crops in dry soil in the hope that a wet and mild winter will allow the plants to grow and give a good harvest.

Ukraine harvested a record 32.4 million tonnes of wheat in 2021.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

