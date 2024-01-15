News & Insights

Dry bulker hit by projectile off Gulf of Aden - U.S. operator

January 15, 2024

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The dry bulk vessel Gibraltar Eagle was hit by an "unidentified projectile" while sailing 100 miles off the Gulf of Aden and suffered limited damage to its cargo hold, the vessel's U.S. operator Eagle Bulk Shipping said on Monday.

"As a result of the impact, the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold but is stable and is heading out of the area," Eagle Bulk said in a statement.

"All seafarers onboard the vessel are confirmed to be uninjured. The vessel is carrying a cargo of steel products." (Reporting by Jonathan Saul) ((jonathan.saul@thomsonreuters.com; + 44 207 542 4357 ; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.saul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS/SHIP BLAST (URGENT)

